A total of 22 general acute-care hospitals (out of a total of 65 facilities) were awarded an “A” for patient safety by the Leapfrog Group, an organization that aims to improve healthcare quality and safety for consumers. The ratings are based on how well hospitals prevent medical errors, infections, and other dangers. These errors, which kill or harm millions of people per year, are the third leading cause of death in the United States.

At 94.4 percent participation, New Jersey had the highest response rate in 2017 for regions with over 50 targeted hospitals.

