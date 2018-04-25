Newark Faces Court Test over Lead Levels in Water

Murphy Says He’ll Back NJ Transit Plans to Get More Bus Drivers on the Road

Murphy Says He’ll Back NJ Transit Plans to Get More Bus Drivers on the Road Apr 24

The city of Newark and the acting commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Protection are facing a court battle over unsafe levels of lead in drinking water.

With lead levels in supplies nearly twice the federal action level for the contaminant, the Natural Resources Defense Council and Newark Education Workers Caucus yesterday announced plans to sue the government for violating the federal safe drinking-water law.

In 2017, more than 10 percent of samples collected by the Newark Water Department show lead levels in excess of 26 parts per billion (ppb), nearly double the federal action level of 15 ppb under the Safe Drinking Water Act. Approximately 20 percent of the samples exceeded the 15 ppb federal action level, according to the groups.

Click here for the full article »