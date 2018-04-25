NJ's Top Court Ends Lifetime Registration for Minors Under Megan’s Law

Juvenile sex offenders can no longer be required to register as such for the rest of their lives, as the stte SupremeCourt on Tuesday called that aspect of what is known as Megan’s law unconstitutional.

Two of the attorneys who argued successfully on behalf of a man known only as C.K., who was a juvenile when he was convicted of sexually assaulting his younger brother, said the decision should prompt lawmakers to revisit the application of Megan’s Law — at least when it comes to juveniles.

“We know the harms of registration are profound and numerous, and because of all that, this is a failed public policy, a dangerous public policy that harms children,” said Laura Cohen, director of the Criminal and Youth Justice Clinic at Rutgers Law School in Newark. “We need to rethink this.”

Click here for the full article »