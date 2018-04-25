Dollar for Dollar — Gender Pay-Equity Law Signed by Gov. Murphy

Women in New Jersey will soon be in a much stronger position to challenge employers who discriminate against them by paying less than male colleagues who do effectively the same work— thanks to legislation signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy yesterday.

The measure signed by Murphy on his 99th day in office is being billed as one of the nation’s toughest pay-equity laws; it gives women and other members of a protected class in New Jersey the ability to sue for and collect triple damages.

The new law, which takes effect on July 1, also lengthens the amount of back pay that can be recouped by the victims of pay discrimination, and it bars companies from punishing employees who discuss their compensation with coworkers.

