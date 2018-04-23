What Would ‘Full Funding’ of School Aid Look Like? Add $2.3B to Districts

Given all the debate over what is indeed “full funding” of school aid in New Jersey, the state’s nonpartisan Office of Legislative Services has provided the latest estimate of what every district would receive under the school finance law in the best of circumstances.
But beware of sticker shock; the OLS estimates that 70 percent of all districts are underfunded by more than $2.2 billion, if the state were to meet its full obligations under its decade-old law. Meanwhile, the remaining districts are seeing $660 million in aid that exceeds the state formula, leaving a net of $1.5 billion.
The breakdown, released by the Senate majority office yesterday, is sure to fuel the push underway to rewrite Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposal for school aid in the next fiscal year, already a nearly $284 million increase.
