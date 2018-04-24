Nationwide Expansion of NJ Program to Reduce Opioid Use

Another New Jersey program to address opioid addiction has become a national model, as federal lawmakers seek to replicate an approach developed by St. Joseph’s Medical Center that has greatly reduced use of these addictive drugs in the hospital’s emergency room.
U.S. Senators Robert Menendez and Cory Booker and U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell (all D-NJ), who represents the area, returned to the Paterson hospital Monday, just over two years after they first announced the opioid-reduction program with leaders at St. Joseph’s. Since its launch in January 2016, the initiative — ALTO, or Alternatives to Opioids — has cut opioid use in the hospital’s emergency department, the state’s busiest, by more than 80 percent.
The three leaders are among a bipartisan, bicameral group that last month introduced federal legislation to create a three-year nationwide pilot project based on the St. Joseph’s program. Elements of this proposal have also been included in an opioid-response bill introduced by leaders in the U.S. Senate’s health committee, Booker noted; this legislation is scheduled for a Congressional hearing Thursday in Washington, D.C.
