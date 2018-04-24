Murphy Says He’ll Back NJ Transit Plans to Get More Bus Drivers on the Road

What Would ‘Full Funding’ of School Aid Look Like? Add $2.3B to Districts

Train delays and derailments are not the only problems plaguing New Jersey Transit these days – there are delays and overcrowding on buses as well. To address those concerns, Gov. Phil Murphy wants to boost funding for NJ Transit bus operations so the agency can hire more drivers.

Yesterday Murphy and NJ Transit executive director Kevin Corbett outlined a $19 million hiring initiative that’s tied to the state budget he’s proposed for the 2019 fiscal year. The hiring plan calls for 40 new agency bus drivers, along with more rail, light rail, police, and administrative employees, which should help NJ Transit address both bus overcrowding and on-time performance across the state, he said.

“As part of the budget we’ve proposed, bus riders can hope for better days and better rides ahead,” Murphy said during an event at NJ Transit’s central maintenance facility in Newark.

