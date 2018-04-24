Murphy Says He’ll Back NJ Transit Plans to Get More Bus Drivers on the Road

Train delays and derailments are not the only problems plaguing New Jersey Transit these days – there are delays and overcrowding on buses as well. To address those concerns, Gov. Phil Murphy wants to boost funding for NJ Transit bus operations so the agency can hire more drivers.
Yesterday Murphy and NJ Transit executive director Kevin Corbett outlined a $19 million hiring initiative that’s tied to the state budget he’s proposed for the 2019 fiscal year. The hiring plan calls for 40 new agency bus drivers, along with more rail, light rail, police, and administrative employees, which should help NJ Transit address both bus overcrowding and on-time performance across the state, he said.
“As part of the budget we’ve proposed, bus riders can hope for better days and better rides ahead,” Murphy said during an event at NJ Transit’s central maintenance facility in Newark.
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.