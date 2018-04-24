Making Life a Little Easier for Women — or Any Parent — Serving Time in Prison

Decrying the treatment of women incarcerated in New Jersey, state lawmakers are introducing legislation designed to make life a little better for them — and all parents — serving time.
The effort follows the arrests in recent years of a half-dozen prison guards on charges of official misconduct and sexual assault of inmates at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, the state’s only women’s prison. A state Senate committee also held a recent hearing on sexual abuse in prisons.
The proposed bill, to be co-sponsored by Assemblywomen Yvonne Lopez (D-Middlesex) and Valerie Vaineri Huttle (D-Bergen), would create an ombudsman to investigate allegations of abuse and other mistreatment of women. It would also increase visitation periods; improve care and mentoring for inmates; and require that women receive free feminine hygiene products, aspirin, and similar items. It is modeled after the Dignity for Incarcerated Women Act introduced in Congress last summer by U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ.
