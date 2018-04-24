DEP Denies Lakewood’s Bid for Designation as Regional Center

The state once again has blocked a huge development project in Lakewood, denying the township designation as a regional center because the municipality has failed to adequately address water-supply needs.
In a notice in the New Jersey Register, the Department of Environmental Protection rejected the State Planning Commission’s approval of parts of Lakewood as a regional coastal center and other growth area, a proposal critics said would have effectively doubled the community’s population.
Essentially, the state agency, while acknowledging that Lakewood had largely complied with many aspects of the coastal regulations overseen by the DEP, failed to demonstrate it had planned to ensure an adequate public water supply within the community.
Click here for the full article »
