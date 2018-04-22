Is a Tax Amnesty for Delinquent Filers in the Offing for New Jersey?

Is a Tax Amnesty for Delinquent Filers in the Offing for New Jersey? Apr 22

PSE&G Wants BPU to OK $1.6B Plan to Upgrade Gas Pipelines

PSE&G Wants BPU to OK $1.6B Plan to Upgrade Gas Pipelines Apr 22

The Department of Health and Human Services has awarded New Jersey nearly $13 million in new funding to combat the opioid crisis.

The Opioid State Targeted Response (STR) grants, which were created by the 21st Century Cures Act, are administered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.