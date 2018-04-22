The List: Dems Who’ve Scored Big Using Website for Small Donations

Democratic candidates for New Jersey’s House seats have raised far more money than Republicans through the first quarter of this year, with help from a fundraising platform that works for left-leaning candidates and causes.
Fifteen of the 27 Democrats on the June 5 primary ballot for the state’s dozen House seats received more than $3.6 million in campaign contributions through ActBlue, a nonprofit organization that has created digital fundraising tools that make it easy to collect money from contributors, according to an NJ Spotlight analysis of Federal Election Commission data. Many of those who contribute through ActBlue are making small donations of less than $200.
On its website, the group touts its ability to bring in small donations, writing, “Our mission is to democratize power and help small-dollar donors make their voices heard in a real way.”
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.