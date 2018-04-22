PSE&G Wants BPU to OK $1.6B Plan to Upgrade Gas Pipelines

Public Service Electric & Gas has reached agreement with state regulators to spend $1.6 billion to replace much of its aging gas pipeline system under a deal that could be approved by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities as early as Wednesday.
The stipulated settlement, reached among BPU staff, the state Division of Rate Counsel, and others, would allow the state’s largest utility to replace hundreds of miles of cast iron and steel pipes over the next five years with new gas mains.
The proceeding is the latest by PSE&G to modernize its pipeline system, which has the most cast-iron pipes of any utility in the nation. Those pipes also are the most likely to leak, releasing methane, a potent source of greenhouse-gas emissions, into the air.
