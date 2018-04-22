Is a Tax Amnesty for Delinquent Filers in the Offing for New Jersey?

It looks as if there may be a tax amnesty in New Jersey this year for those who owe the state back taxes.
Democratic legislative leaders have inserted a new revenue-raising proposal into this year’s budget discussions, suggesting New Jersey could raise millions of dollars through a temporary tax-amnesty program for those who are behind on their state tax bills.
The new tax collection proposal was put forward by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak (both D-Middlesex), with the backing of Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-Gloucester) late last week. It would seek to generate cash already owed to the state by waiving some fees and penalties to make it a better deal for tax delinquents.
