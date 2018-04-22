Hospital Aid Remains Stable, Following Years of Cuts

Is a Tax Amnesty for Delinquent Filers in the Offing for New Jersey?

Is a Tax Amnesty for Delinquent Filers in the Offing for New Jersey? Apr 22

Public financial support for New Jersey hospitals will remain stable in the coming year, following several years of annual budget cuts, a situation that allows for less severe funding reductions at some facilities — and small or moderate gains for more than a dozen others.

The state Department of Health released details late last week of how it will divvy up $636 million in state and federal dollars among New Jersey’s 71 hospitals. This includes $252 million in charity care to help cover uncompensated services, $218 million to support medical education, and nearly $167 million to reward quality and efficiency efforts.

“The department is committed to supporting New Jersey’s hospitals’ efforts to provide uncompensated care to our uninsured residents,” said state health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal. “This funding also provides for essential training of physicians to boost the healthcare workforce.”

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.