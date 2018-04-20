Safe Sleep for Babies — Rutgers Researchers Now Have an App for That

New moms are often discharged from hospital birthing centers with armloads of flyers and medical paperwork in addition to their infant child and are likely to return home exhausted and overwhelmed. Safe sleep practices may not be front and center on their minds.
A team of Rutgers University scientists has sought to clear up any confusion and promote safe sleep for mom and baby by developing a free mobile app, designed to educate parents and healthcare professionals on the steps families can take to protect newborns as they slumber. This includes placing babies on their backs — not their bellies — in a crib without any blankets, toys, or pillows; not sharing a bed with the infant; and not smoking.
The SIDS Center of New Jersey, which works with Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Hackensack Meridian Health, launched the SIDS Info app earlier this month, based on guidelines developed by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Safe sleep practices have been proven to significantly reduce the number of these deaths, a category that now includes accidental suffocation and strangulation, experts note.
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.