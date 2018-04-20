Op-Ed: Camden’s Next School Superintendent Must Build on Predecessor’s Success

In 2007 I attended a Camden school board meeting for the first time. I was motivated to go there and express concerns, disturbed by my observations as a guest for career day in one of the high schools. Three years later, I was appointed to that school board, no longer an activist, but as one of nine people responsible for governance of then 27 schools and over 18,000 students.

Now as a parent of two boys — one that was in a district school under the exiting state-appointed superintendent Paymon Rounhanifard’s tenure — an active community member, frequent attendee of the school advisory board meetings, and former school board member, I submit my priorities for student success during this political and local leadership shift. The next superintendent will find a smaller district and new governor and commissioner of education whose education ideologies don’t match those of the reformers that selected Paymon in 2013.

The state and local education community are urged to keep, tweak, and increase the current progress. Among successful initiatives under Paymon’s leadership were lowering student suspensions, ensuring every student has the ability and funding to take the SATs, getting students admitted into Ivy League and other top-notch universities, introducing a new gifted and talented program pilot in elementary schools, offering a supportive central office for parents to bring concerns, establishing a tech-friendly process for registering students in all the public schools (known as Camden Enrollment), and modernizing parent engagement and support programs.

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.