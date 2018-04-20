Murphy Accuses Texas Gov. Abbott of Trying to Rustle Garden State Companies

Gov. Phil Murphy has gotten into his first tussle with a governor of another state, reacting to an appeal by the governor of Texas to New Jersey residents and business leaders to relocate to the Lone Star State if they are concerned about high taxes.

Murphy’s wrangling with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began after the Star-Ledger newspaper published an op-ed written by Abbott that criticized Murphy for proposing tax hikes. Abbott’s missive portrayed the Lone Star State as a place that’s on the rise economically, due largely to low taxes.

“Come to Texas and be a part of our economic success story,” wrote Abbott.

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.