FERC Reviews Its Policies for Approving Natural-Gas Pipelines

The federal government is opening a review on whether its policies governing approval of interstate natural-gas pipelines should be revamped, an issue often raised by critics of the rapid expansion of industry infrastructure in New Jersey.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission yesterday launched an inquiry into whether its policies, unchanged since 1999, dealing with its oversight of pipelines ought to be updated.
The decision comes amid concerns raised by pipeline opponents about the current policy, including how the agency decides if a pipeline is needed and whether enough weight is given to the environmental impact of a new project. It also is expected to seek input on policies regarding eminent domain, which allow private land to be acquired through condemnation proceedings.
