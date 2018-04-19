Reform Pending for New Jersey’s Medical Examiner System

Op-Ed: We Need to Take the Trauma Out of Childhood

Op-Ed: We Need to Take the Trauma Out of Childhood Apr 19

Gov. Phil Murphy recommitted to reforming New Jersey’s beleaguered medical examiner system and is now reviewing bipartisan-backed legislation to create a more accountable, comprehensive, and professional process for investigating mysterious and suspicious deaths.

The state Assembly voted unanimously last week to approve a plan to transfer oversight of the medical examiner system to the Department of Health, establish uniform protocols and standards for investigations, and require equipment and training upgrades, among other things. If signed by Murphy, the bill, which cleared the Senate in March, would take effect in a month.

The Democratic governor called for “wholesale reform” of the system in December, a month before he took office, following an NJ.com investigation into the state’s medical examiner program, which Murphy called “shocking and appalling,” according to the news organization. The stories documented longstanding problems and suggested New Jersey’s system has failed to keep par with death investigations in other states.

