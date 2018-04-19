NJ Supreme Court Rules No Taxpayer Money to Restore Active Churches

New Jersey taxpayers’ money cannot be used to support houses of worship, even when the stated purpose of the funding is the historic preservation of church structures, the state Supreme Court ruled yesterday. The unanimous decision sets a precedent against state and local governments using taxpayer money to benefit religious congregations.

“This ruling makes a powerful statement that taxpayer funds should not go to houses of worship,” said Edward Barocas, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey, which filed an amicus brief in the case. “It makes clear that under the provisions of the New Jersey Constitution, there is no exception for historic preservation when you are talking about money funding active houses of worship.”

The case involves Morris County’s decision between 2012 and 2015 to award $4.6 million from its Preservation Trust Fund to a dozen churches for historic preservation work. That represented more than 40 percent of the funding given during that period, according to the court decision. The county — with voter approval — established the fund in 2002 and now collects 5/8 of a cent per $100 of valuation from county taxpayers for preservation purposes. (The fund has the authority to collect far more — as much as 5.25 cents per $100 of valuation.)

