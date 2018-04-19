Governor Shows Off Another Benefit of His Bigger Budget

While key lawmakers have yet to embrace several tax hikes that are part of Gov. Phil Murphy’s state budget plan, that’s not stopping the governor from holding events to show off how the state could benefit from increased spending.
The first-term Democrat was back on the stump for his budget yesterday, leading a roundtable discussion at New Jersey City University that highlighted his plan to increase spending on higher education initiatives, including the Educational Opportunity Fund and tuition-aid grants.
The event featured college students speaking about their experiences with the EOF program, which provides personal support and financial aid to thousands of low-income students. Many of the students said they are on course to graduate and begin working in fields like forensics and public service.
