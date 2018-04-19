Does School Security Mean Transforming Facilities into Fortresses?

Op-Ed: We Need to Take the Trauma Out of Childhood

This is the second in a two-part series on school security. Follow this link to read the first installment.

In the months since the February shooting at a high school in Parkland, FL, and on the eve of the national day of action against gun violence in schools, New Jersey students, legislators, law enforcement agencies, educators, and parents have all been taking steps to make schools more secure and to rethink the very definition of school safety.

As some schools across the state work to find funding to armor their buildings and install security technology, state law enforcement officials and educators are looking for ways to strengthen and protect schools from the inside, out. They’re isolating methods like active shooter drills, installing special law enforcement officers in schools, training teachers and other personnel, and improving the social culture of schools themselves.

