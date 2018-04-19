DEP Diverts $69M from VW Settlement to General Fund

Op-Ed: We Need to Take the Trauma Out of Childhood

Op-Ed: We Need to Take the Trauma Out of Childhood Apr 19

Roughly half of the $141 million the state will receive from settlements with Volkswagen involving air-pollution violations and cheating on emissions tests will go into the general fund instead of clean-car initiatives.

The state Department of Environmental Protection told lawmakers $69 million from the auto manufacturer resulting from a settlement reached with the attorney general’s office has been directed to the state budget.

Clean-energy advocates had hoped the money, along with $72 million from a separate settlement involving the auto manufacturer and the federal Environmental Protection Agency, would go to funding a series of programs to reduce air pollution from vehicles.

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.