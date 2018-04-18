Somebody’s kissing the dice for New Jersey’s online gambling industry — because it’s on a hot streak. In March, the state’s online casinos generated $25.6 million in gross revenue. That was 16.3 percent more than February’s revenue figure ($21.99 million), and 17.6 percent better than in March 2017 ($21.7 million). In fact, the first three months of 2018 have brought online gambling’s three highest revenue totals since it was legalized and regulated in the Garden State in 2013. The figures come from the state’s monthly Internet Gross Revenue Report.
The Golden Nugget, which owns the Golden Nugget, Betfair, and SugarHouse online casino brands, was the highest roller in March, when it became the first online license holder to generate more than $8 million in a single month. It beat that figure comfortably, racking up $8.7 million in revenue. “The Golden Nugget has become a bellwether for New Jersey. As it goes, so goes the state's legal online gambling industry,” Steve Ruddock, lead analyst for PlayNJ.com, said.
