Who’s in the Money? NJ’s 2018 Congressional Primaries — And Sole Senate Race

Candidates in the upcoming primary for New Jersey’s 12 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives have already spent more than $8 million, as the race in northwest Jersey’s 5th District is shaping up to be the most expensive in the state.
The spending picture in the race for the Senate seat held by Democrat Bob Menendez is murkier, as the Federal Election Commission so far has only posted the incumbent’s first quarter report. Menendez is fighting off a harsh attack from GOP frontrunner Bob Hugin, who accuses his opponent of being corrupt. Both men are expected to spend lavishly on their campaigns.
Senate candidates by law file campaign reports with the Senate Office of Public Records. Reports were to have been filed by April 15. An FEC spokeswoman said the commission gets those reports and posts them as quickly as possible.
