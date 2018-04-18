Repollet Walks Back Stance on School Aid, Says He’s Open to Compromise

The appearance of acting state Education Commissioner Lamont Repollet before the Senate budget committee yesterday came with more than a bit of drama.

As indicated by his “acting” title, Repollet has seen his confirmation held up by the Senate’s Democratic leadership due to his vague words about reforming school funding to their liking.

Senate President Steve Sweeney specifically said Gov. Phil Murphy and his administration weren’t moving fast enough, and in what is becoming a more common show of intraparty defiance, Repollet would not get his confirmation until that changed.

