Op-Ed: Minority Student Program at 50 — Still Centerpiece of Rutgers Law

This past Saturday, April 14, Rutgers Law School celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Minority Student Program, an enormously successful effort to diversify not only the law school, but also the entire legal profession in New Jersey. At a full-day symposium and an evening banquet attended by 700, many of them from among the program’s 3,000 alumni, current MSP students, and supportive faculty and administrators, there was a mix of serious talk and celebration about a pathbreaking program. The MSP may have been the first such program at a law school in the nation. It was adopted and implemented three years before the “Harvard Plan” at that law school, and it is without doubt the only law school program that has survived legal and political challenges to reach this year’s 50th anniversary milestone.

The Minority Student Program was born 50 years ago, in 1968, out of strife and dissatisfaction, but with hope for a better future. The 1967 rebellions in Newark, Detroit, and other American cities planted the seeds, and the national and state responses nurtured the embryonic development. This was both a painful time and one of heightened aspirations for Americans and New Jerseyans of color.

Rutgers Law School in Newark was at the eye of the storm. It occupied a relatively new building in downtown Newark on the developing Rutgers-Newark campus. In a sense, it was of the city and had been since its predecessor law schools were first established there in 1908.

