Murphy Administration Keeps Expanding Access to Medical Marijuana

New Jersey residents could enjoy easier access to medical marijuana, thanks to a proposal to increase their options for doctors that could prescribe the drug. Other changes under consideration could make it easier for some patients to use pot, while also easing the path to further clinical studies on cannabis.
Both efforts are independent of ongoing efforts to decriminalize or even legalize recreational use of the substance. And each process involves public input and a state review.
Staff for the State Board of Medical Examiners, which regulates physicians, is finalizing language about a regulatory proposal that would allow patients to receive medical marijuana prescriptions from participating physicians who treat either their disease, like cancer, or symptoms of that disease, such as pain and nausea.
