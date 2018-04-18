Is 2018 the Year When New Jersey, Ever in a Tax Fix, Finds a Fix for its Taxes?

New Jersey residents have long complained about the state’s high taxes, but this year could finally bring on a wholesale rethinking of state tax and spending policies, thanks in part to new federal rules that no longer allow for an unlimited write-off for property taxes.

Several proposals related to taxes just made it through the Legislature in the run up to the lengthy break for budget hearings that started late last week; these included a bill that seeks to help residents circumvent a new $10,000 cap on the federal income-tax deduction for state and local taxes that’s known as SALT.

That bill, which would use locally run charitable funds and offer residents tax credits to ease the burden on property taxes, is now sitting on Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk.

Click here for the full article »

