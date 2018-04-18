Governor Signs Law Adding New Jersey to List of ‘Motor Voter’ States

New Jersey became the twelfth state with a “motor voter” law when Gov. Phil Murphy signed the necessary legislation yesterday. Now, when residents go to motor vehicle agencies for driver’s licenses, renewals, or permits they will automatically get the option to register to vote.

At the signing yesterday, Murphy said, “We stand in stark contrast to President Trump and others, whose only interest lays in restricting voting rights and suppressing voters’ voices.”

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.