Murphy Close to Restoring Enterprise Zones in 5 Cash-Strapped Communities

Five New Jersey communities that were longtime members of the state’s Urban Enterprise Zone economic-development program before being removed early last year may be on the verge of getting back in.

Under legislation that’s currently sitting on the desk of Gov. Phil Murphy, the UEZ status for Bridgeton, Camden, Newark, Plainfield, and Trenton would be reinstated and extended at least through the end of 2023.

Murphy, a Democrat, has recently sent signals that he supports the UEZ program, which for decades has attempted to boost New Jersey’s struggling cities and downtowns using a series of tax and hiring incentives, including allowing their businesses to levy a reduced sales-tax rate.

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.