Do We Need to Talk? — There’s a Push to Increase End-of-Life Planning in NJ

New Jerseyans nearing death undergo more aggressive medical treatment than patients in any other state, care that costs an average of 20 percent more than it would elsewhere and often doesn’t align with the individual’s personal wishes.

A group of powerful healthcare stakeholders is highlighting those statistics, derived from the Dartmouth Atlas of Healthcare, a nonprofit that studies healthcare resources, as part of their continuing campaign to encourage more Garden State residents to think about — and document — their desires when it comes to end-of-life care.

They have joined forces as the Goals of Care Coalition of New Jersey — a nonprofit that includes hospital and long-term care leaders, physician advocates, the insurance industry, patient-outcome organizations, experts on aging, and public agencies. The coalition held its first meeting recently, in conjunction with National Healthcare Decisions Day, April 16, an event that is in fact being marked throughout this week.

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.