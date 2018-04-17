ACUA’s Battery-Storage System, First Financed by NJ's Clean Energy Fund

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is breaking ground again with a new green initiative, the first battery-storage system financed in part through the state’s Clean Energy program.

The authority’s wastewater treatment facility in Atlantic City already gets more than 60 percent of its electricity from a 7.5-megawatt wind farm and a 500-kilowatt solar facility.

The new 1-megawatt demonstration storage system, installed and operated by Viridity Energy Solutions, will provide backup power from wind turbines and solar arrays to help manage supply and demand and keep the wastewater plant running in case the power grid goes down.

