ACUA’s Battery-Storage System, First Financed by NJ's Clean Energy Fund

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is breaking ground again with a new green initiative, the first battery-storage system financed in part through the state’s Clean Energy program.
The authority’s wastewater treatment facility in Atlantic City already gets more than 60 percent of its electricity from a 7.5-megawatt wind farm and a 500-kilowatt solar facility.
The new 1-megawatt demonstration storage system, installed and operated by Viridity Energy Solutions, will provide backup power from wind turbines and solar arrays to help manage supply and demand and keep the wastewater plant running in case the power grid goes down.
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.