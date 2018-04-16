Whether Undocumented Students Get State Financial Aid Now Down to Murphy

A New Jersey college education could become affordable to more young, undocumented immigrants as early as this fall, with legislation making them eligible for state financial aid now awaiting Gov. Phil Murphy’s expected signature.

Immigrants and advocacy groups are hoping Murphy will open the state’s financial aid programs to undocumented college students as a first step toward his goal of making New Jersey kinder for the estimated 500,000 immigrants living in the state without legal protection. Extending financial aid to undocumented students was one of Murphy’s campaign promises.

This is the latest effort by lawmakers to put in place a program or policy vetoed by former Gov. Chris Christie. While the Republican approved in 2013 a law having state colleges charge in-state tuition to undocumented students, he nixed an attempt to give the students need-based financial aid.

