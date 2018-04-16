The Goal Is Economic Growth, the Question Is How Best to Get There

As lawmakers start to work on a new state budget in Trenton, they’re facing the challenge of having to predict how well the New Jersey economy will be performing, not just in a few months, but more than a year from now. While everyone wants to see more economic growth, figuring out the best way to reach that goal has become a top issue in this year’s budget debate.
Framing the discussion so far is Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who is seeking to create a virtuous circle of growth and investment through a series of proposed tax hikes that would generate the revenue needed to pay for new spending in key areas that are believed to influence economic expansion, like public education and transportation.
But not everyone is fully embracing that view, including some leading members of the governor’s own party. Instead, they seem to be hoping there’s already enough momentum building in the state economy to generate the revenue needed to pay for new spending without having to make any major tax-policy changes. Meanwhile, representatives of the state’s business community are weighing in with their own economic suggestions. They maintain the proposed tax hikes, and a host of other economic policies like the establishment of a $15 minimum wage, could influence future business investment and the overall state economy.
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.