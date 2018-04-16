ICE Moves to Deport Egyptian Dissident Who Says He Faces Hanging Back Home

A New Jersey physics teacher who says he faces death by hanging in Egypt because he's a pro-democracy dissident is being held at an immigration detention center in New Jersey and may soon be deported.

"If they send me back to Egypt they will kill me, and I will not see my wife and children again," said Ahmed Abdelbasit Mohammad, who goes by Ahmed Abdelbasit, in a scratchy phone interview on Sunday from Elizabeth Contract Detention Center. The 33-year-old father of three said that he was sentenced to death in absentia in Egypt, so if he's deported he will be taken from the airport, tortured and then hanged. "The Egyptian government will not wait one minute to kill me," he said.

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.