Clean Vehicles Face Long, Bumpy Road to Acceptance in New Jersey

The state still faces challenges in promoting cleaner-running vehicles in the transportation sector, according to the acting commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Protection.
“It’s a vital issue, a timely issue,’’ Catherine McCabe, acting DEP commissioner, told the New Jersey Clean Air Council last week at a hearing on how the state can promote and encourage the use of zero-emission vehicles. “It’s the future.’’
With the transportation sector the biggest source of air pollution in New Jersey, the Murphy administration, lawmakers, and clean-energy advocates are generally in agreement that zero-emission vehicles offer the best opportunity for cleaning up the air and reducing emissions contributing to global climate change.
