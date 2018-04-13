‘Shaq Tower’ Marks a Milestone in Downtown Newark

“In 1992, me and my mother were visiting relatives, and my mother says to me, ‘I remember when the city used to be beautiful, somebody needs to come by and invest in the city and make it beautiful again.’ Then, she gave me that big elbow to the chest like I’m that somebody ,” said Newark native and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.
O’Neal is making good on that nudge. He returned home to celebrate the completion of the top floor of his 20-some-story, 168-market-rate apartment and retail building on Rector Street.
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.