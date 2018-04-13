Senate Approves Muoio for State Treasurer, Only Second Woman to Get the Nod

The 35-0 vote in favor of Gov. Phil Murphy’s nomination of former state lawmaker Elizabeth Maher Muoio topped off a busy week for the new treasurer, who’s also been making the rounds before lawmakers to explain Murphy’s $37.4 billion budget proposal for the 2019 fiscal year.
, who had been cleared by the Senate Judiciary Committee late last month, said in a statement issued after yesterday’s vote that she’s honored to have won the approval of both Murphy and lawmakers to hold the state’s top fiscal office.
“I look forward to continuing the stewardship of our state’s finances in an honest and forthright manner,” she said.
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.