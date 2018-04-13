Opinion: Despite Potential Savings, New Jersey Has No Urge to Merge

Although he’s been a study in inconsistency on tax policy — he was “yes,” “maybe,” and “no” on the millionaires tax and on his proposal for a 3 percent surcharge on corporate taxes — Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-Gloucester) has been unwavering in his belief that shared services and municipal consolidation can result in significant cost savings and property-tax relief.
Sweeney is convinced that cooperative agreements to provide essential services and municipal mergers — applied broadly — will deliver noticeable reductions in the cost of government and decreases in property taxes.
History, though, suggests he’s swimming against a strong tide of centuries of home rule, entrenched nativist sentiment, resolve to retain autonomy, and skepticism that any tax savings will be consequential.
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.