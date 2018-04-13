Opinion: Despite Potential Savings, New Jersey Has No Urge to Merge

Although he’s been a study in inconsistency on tax policy — he was “yes,” “maybe,” and “no” on the millionaires tax and on his proposal for a 3 percent surcharge on corporate taxes — Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-Gloucester) has been unwavering in his belief that shared services and municipal consolidation can result in significant cost savings and property-tax relief.

Sweeney is convinced that cooperative agreements to provide essential services and municipal mergers — applied broadly — will deliver noticeable reductions in the cost of government and decreases in property taxes.

History, though, suggests he’s swimming against a strong tide of centuries of home rule, entrenched nativist sentiment, resolve to retain autonomy, and skepticism that any tax savings will be consequential.

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.