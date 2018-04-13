NJ Set to Enact Insurance Law, So Is this the End of ‘Surprise’ Medical Bills?

It has been nearly a decade in the making, but New Jersey could soon have one of the nation’s most comprehensive laws to protect patients against “surprise” medical bills and control certain healthcare costs thanks to a bill that cleared the Legislature yesterday, which Gov. Phil Murphy has promised to sign.

The controversial proposal to control out-of-network insurance costs — a longstanding priority for patient groups, labor and business groups, and the insurance companies that foot these bills — squeaked by in both the Assembly and Senate yesterday. It did so along party lines, with Democrats supplying all the “yes” votes in both houses. Many physicians oppose the reform, particularly specialty groups, who fear it will force them out of business and harm patient care.

The legislation is designed to protect patients against high-cost bills for emergency care or unanticipated treatment from doctors, hospitals, and other providers who are not part of their insurance network; it would not apply to charges from an out-of-network physician they visited by choice. The plan involves greater network and provider transparency to help patients navigate the system and independent arbitration to resolve disputes between insurance companies and providers, a mechanism aimed at containing costs.

