Lawmakers Want Voters to Approve $1B Bond Issue for School Safety and Vo-Techs

State lawmakers have supersized a planned bond issue that’s on track to go before New Jersey voters this fall, turning a proposed $500 million debt sale for facility upgrades at vocational-technical and community colleges into a $1 billion issue that would also raise money for school security improvements.
The decision to add $500 million to the general-obligation bond sale to pay for security upgrades at K-12 schools comes in the wake of the devastating school shooting in Florida earlier this year, an event that led New Jersey lawmakers to organize a series of hearings in recent weeks on the issue of school security.
Sponsors pointed directly to the Florida school shooting after they announced on the floor of the Senate yesterday that they were increasing the size, and also widening the scope of, the proposed career-technical facility bond issue, which had already been cleared by a legislative committee last month.
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.