Lawmakers Want Voters to Approve $1B Bond Issue for School Safety and Vo-Techs

State lawmakers have supersized a planned bond issue that’s on track to go before New Jersey voters this fall, turning a proposed $500 million debt sale for facility upgrades at vocational-technical and community colleges into a $1 billion issue that would also raise money for school security improvements.

The decision to add $500 million to the general-obligation bond sale to pay for security upgrades at K-12 schools comes in the wake of the devastating school shooting in Florida earlier this year, an event that led New Jersey lawmakers to organize a series of hearings in recent weeks on the issue of school security.

Sponsors pointed directly to the Florida school shooting after they announced on the floor of the Senate yesterday that they were increasing the size, and also widening the scope of, the proposed career-technical facility bond issue, which had already been cleared by a legislative committee last month.

