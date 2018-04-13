Can Automatic Voter Registration Fill Out NJ’s Anemic Voter Rolls?

New Jersey is likely to become the 11th state to automatically register voters when they visit motor vehicles facilities, and go even further by potentially allowing all state agencies to register members of the public with whom they interact.

The passage on Thursday by both the Senate and the Assembly of S-481/A2014, implementing automatic voter registration, is one of a number of bills lawmakers — primarily Democrats — are pushing this year in an effort to increase public participation in the voting process. The Assembly, meanwhile, passed a second bill, S-1218/A-1521, to expand the right to vote in a primary to 17-year-olds who will turn 18 on or before the date of an upcoming general election.

Sponsors and advocates of AVR, which would automatically register a person to vote when they get a driver’s license, permit, or nondriver’s identification card at the Motor Vehicle Commission or other state offices that may choose to register people, heralded it as a boost for democracy and way to increase participation in elections. Republican opponents called it unnecessary and warned it could lead to cases of voting fraud.

