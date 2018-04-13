Beyond Signs and Slogans: What Does Rutgers’ Adjunct Faculty Want?

Part-time professors and contingent faculty at Rutgers University make up 70 percent of the teaching staff but are paid significantly less than the tuition of a single student. Also known as adjunct professors, this group is arguing it is unfairly treated by the university system and has ramped up its efforts to garner public support for its plight.

With contracts set to expire on June 30 and bargaining sessions in full swing, part-time lecturers (Rutgers’ term for adjunct professors) are demanding pay equity, universal access to affordable health benefits, job security, and more visibility and representation in the university. Rutgers, however, is arguing that it is in a vulnerable financial position and cannot afford to fund such requests.

More than 450 professors, students, parents, and other community members gathered outside Winants Hall in New Brunswick on Tuesday to demonstrate, while the Rutgers board of governors entered its scheduled April meeting. Union representatives, contingent faculty, student workers, and graduate students led chants and songs pledging solidarity with the part-time lecturers (PTLs) seeking a more generous contract.

