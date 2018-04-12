Pain Relief for College Students Overburdened by Loan Debt

New Jersey lawmakers, who were disturbed in the last legislative session by the practices of the agency that writes student loans, are signaling that they have not forgotten about the problems facing borrowers, moving several bills designed to make it easier to pay off those loans.
At the same time, there is hope that a change of leadership at the New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority will make the agency more sympathetic to the plight of tens of thousands of borrowers trying to pay off loans that averaged almost $16,000 per person in the 2016 fiscal year.
Advocates believe there is reason for hope after HESAA announced on Monday that it has pulled out of the National Council of Higher Education Resources, an organization that has been lobbying Congress and the Trump administration to stop state efforts at regulating federal student loans.
Click here for the full article »
