Op-Ed: People with Disabilities Must Remain Vigilant

As a person with cerebral palsy, a lifelong developmental disability, I appreciate the obvious acknowledgment that people like me are valuable and contributing members to society.
However, I have to question the sincerity of government leaders who claim to be actively supporting the needs of people with developmental disabilities. Just look at the recent debate on Capitol Hill.
I was shocked when the U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the ADA Education and Reform Act, which removes the responsibility of owners/operators of public accommodations to make their facilities accessible according to the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. This law would require a person with a disability, who cannot gain access, to file a formal written notice of an ADA violation, then wait up to 60 days for the violating business to acknowledge the complaint, plus an additional 120 days to allow for the violation to be corrected.
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.