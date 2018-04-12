Judge Orders Horizon to Let Public See Details Behind OMNIA Insurance Plan

After years of legal battles to keep the information private, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield might have to make public details of how it developed the OMNIA healthcare network as early as next week — exactly a month before the company is due back in court to again defend its thinking around New Jersey’s most popular tiered insurance plan. Horizon said late yesterday it would appeal the decision.

Bergen County Superior Court Judge Robert Contillo ruled on Tuesday that Horizon, the state’s largest health insurance provider, did not have the right to keep secret a 2014 report from business consultants at McKinsey & Company that Horizon used to craft the OMNIA network, which launched in 2016. Horizon, which insures some 3.8 million Garden State residents, had claimed that releasing the report would harm it in future negotiations with healthcare providers.

As a so-called tiered plan, OMNIA uses financial incentives to steer patients to a certain subset of its contracted providers. While all acute-care hospitals in the state are now part of the larger OMNIA network, Tier 1 facilities — which can offer patient discounts on co-pays and other out-of pocket costs — agreed to accept lower reimbursement rates from Horizon in exchange for the potential of higher patient volume. For patients, OMNIA also involves significantly lower premiums than other Horizon plans.

