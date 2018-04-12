Down to the Wire: Controversial Clean-Energy Bills Scheduled for Vote

After months of wrangling, backroom negotiations, and delays, lawmakers appear poised today to pass a package of bills that chart a sharply different future for energy policy in New Jersey.

Both the Assembly and the Senate are expected to vote on three bills, each controversial in its own way, but the most contentious by far is legislation that would subsidize three nuclear plants in South Jersey owned by Public Service Enterprise Group.

The bill (S-2313), pushed by Senate President Stephen Sweeney, could lead to all of the state’s ratepayers forking over $300 million a year on their electric bills to keep the plants from closing prematurely. If that happened, thousands of jobs would be lost and energy bills would rise, according to proponents of the bill.

