After Complaints, Governor Willing to Rework Budget for School Funding?

After being bombarded with complaints about the way his first state budget would distribute school aid, there are now clear indications that Gov. Phil Murphy is willing to go back to the drawing board with lawmakers.
The first-term governor has already given assurances to concerned parents during a recent town hall that he is open to making changes to the current school-funding formula, and yesterday acting state Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio promised lawmakers that Murphy is now preparing to discuss the issue as budget talks progress in Trenton.
“The governor stands ready to work with the Legislature to amend the formula, if that’s what the Legislature would like to do,” Muoio said.
