Newly elected Gov. Phil Murphy is starting out his tenure in good shape, according the latest Monmouth University Poll, with a 44 percent positive job rating. That’s markedly better than his two predecessors at the same point in their terms. Chris Christie held a slightly negative 41 percent approve to 44 percent disapprove rating in April 2010. Jon Corzine received a slightly negative 34 percent approve to 37 percent disapprove rating in April 2006, according to Monmouth polling.
Some 28 percent of 703 Garden State adults disapprove of the job Murphy is doing. Another 28 percent have no opinion. Nearly two-thirds of Democrats (65 percent) approve; 7 percent disapprove. Among Republicans, 17 percent approve while 59 percent disapprove. Among independents, 41 percent approve, and 33 percent disapprove of the governor’s performance to date.
